UK's new Russia sanctions powers to be in place on Thursday -minister

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-02-2022 16:33 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 16:22 IST
James Cleverly Image Credit: Wikipedia
British minister for Europe James Cleverly said the government intended new sanctions legislation to come into force on Thursday which will enable it to target a broader range of Russian interests in response to aggression in Ukraine.

Last month Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said Britain planned sanctions legislation to give London new powers to target companies linked to the Russian state.

"We are now laying legislation to broaden the designation criteria for the Russia sanctions regime. As the Minister for Europe I have signed the legislation which we will lay before parliament and intend to come into force this afternoon," Cleverly told parliament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

