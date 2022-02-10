UK's new Russia sanctions powers to be in place on Thursday -minister
British minister for Europe James Cleverly said the government intended new sanctions legislation to come into force on Thursday which will enable it to target a broader range of Russian interests in response to aggression in Ukraine.
Last month Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said Britain planned sanctions legislation to give London new powers to target companies linked to the Russian state.
"We are now laying legislation to broaden the designation criteria for the Russia sanctions regime. As the Minister for Europe I have signed the legislation which we will lay before parliament and intend to come into force this afternoon," Cleverly told parliament.
