Demands to remove Russian troops from Russian territory are 'regrettable', says Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday said western demands that Russia pulls back troops from its own territory were regrettable, after talks in Moscow with British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

Moscow has repeatedly said it has the right to move troops around its own territory as it sees fit, while western fears rise over a Russian troop buildup near neighbouring Ukraine. Russia started the active phase of military drills in Belarus on Thursday.

