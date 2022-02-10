Russia's Lavrov says sovereign governments have right to choose length of military drills
Russia Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday said it was the sovereign right of any government to determine the length of military drills it chooses to hold, speaking after talks in Moscow with British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.
On Russia's joint drills with Belarus, the active phase of which began on Thursday, Lavrov said Russian troops always return to their bases after drills.
Western governments have voiced concern about the exercises in Belarus, north of Ukraine, at a time when Russia has assembled more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine's borders.
