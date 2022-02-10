UK's Truss says was not 'mute' during talks with Russian counterpart
Reuters | London | Updated: 10-02-2022 16:45 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 16:45 IST
Foreign minister Liz Truss said she had put forward Britain's stance on the Ukraine crisis in Moscow on Thursday, adding she was not 'mute' in discussions with Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov.
"I certainly wasn't mute in our discussions earlier, I put forward the UK's point of view on the current situation as well as seeking to deter Russia from an invasion of Ukraine," Truss told a news conference in Moscow standing alongside Lavrov.
