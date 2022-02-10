Karnataka High court orders students should not wear any cloth, whether Hijab or Saffron scarves, which can instigate people, till the matter is resolved.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-02-2022 17:26 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 17:08 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
