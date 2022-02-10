Left Menu

Several MPs, retired IAS officers write to PM Modi; oppose proposed changes in IAS cadre rules

Representing various political parties, several retired IAS/IFS Central officers and Civil Society members, a joint memorandum signed by Members of Parliament has been submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday demanding not to proceed with the proposed amendment to IAS Cadre Rules.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Representing various political parties, several retired IAS/IFS Central officers and Civil Society members, a joint memorandum signed by Members of Parliament has been submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday demanding not to proceed with the proposed amendment to IAS Cadre Rules. In a joint statement by Jawhar Sircar, and Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, the MPs said, "We need to initiate action against Governors in opposition ruled states, particularly in West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra for interfering into day to day administration, criticising constitutional authorities including Chief Ministers, Speaker, State Election Commission."

A press conference for the same would be held today. The Centre has proposed an amendment to the IAS (Cadre) Rules, 1954, which would enable it to post IAS officers on central deputation, bypassing reservations of state governments. (ANI)

