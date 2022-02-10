Left Menu

Bengal post-poll violence: CBI announces Rs 50,000 cash reward for information on 7 absconding accused in BJP worker murder case

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)'s Special Crime Branch announced a reward of Rs 50,000 each for information against the seven accused, absconding in the murder case of BJP worker Abhijit Sarkar at Kolkata's Narkeldanga.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 10-02-2022 17:15 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 17:15 IST
Bengal post-poll violence: CBI announces Rs 50,000 cash reward for information on 7 absconding accused in BJP worker murder case
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)'s Special Crime Branch announced a reward of Rs 50,000 each for information against the seven accused, absconding in the murder case of BJP worker Abhijit Sarkar at Kolkata's Narkeldanga.

"CBI has declared a cash reward of Rs 50,000 against each and it will be given by the CBI to anyone who will give information leading to their arrest", read order from CBI. The Sealdah Court has filed several cases against Arun Dey, Sukhdeo Poddar alias Sukha, Gopal Das alias Bishal Paul, Saurav Dey alias Guddu, Rahul Dey, Biswajit Das alias Bompa and Amit Das in the BJP worker murder case.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker Abhijit Sarkar was killed in the post-poll violence in the Narkeldanga area of West Bengal shortly after the assembly election results were announced on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death in five months; Purdue Pharma bankruptcy mediator says Sacklers, US states closer to deal over opioid claims and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death ...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022