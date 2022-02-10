Bengal post-poll violence: CBI announces Rs 50,000 cash reward for information on 7 absconding accused in BJP worker murder case

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)'s Special Crime Branch announced a reward of Rs 50,000 each for information against the seven accused, absconding in the murder case of BJP worker Abhijit Sarkar at Kolkata's Narkeldanga.

"CBI has declared a cash reward of Rs 50,000 against each and it will be given by the CBI to anyone who will give information leading to their arrest", read order from CBI. The Sealdah Court has filed several cases against Arun Dey, Sukhdeo Poddar alias Sukha, Gopal Das alias Bishal Paul, Saurav Dey alias Guddu, Rahul Dey, Biswajit Das alias Bompa and Amit Das in the BJP worker murder case.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker Abhijit Sarkar was killed in the post-poll violence in the Narkeldanga area of West Bengal shortly after the assembly election results were announced on May 2. (ANI)

