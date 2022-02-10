Philippines election body dismisses Marcos disqualification cases
Reuters | Manila | Updated: 10-02-2022 17:16 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 17:16 IST
A division of the Philippines election commission has dismissed consolidated petitions seeking the disqualification of presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr, a spokesperson for the commission said on Twitter on Thursday.
The petitions were dismissed for "lack of merit", James Jimenez said.
