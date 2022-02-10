No proposal under consideration to increase man hour work from 8 to 12 hrs: Govt

There is no such proposal under consideration of the government to increase man-hour work from eight to 12 hours for its establishments, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply to Rajya Sabha.

"No such proposal is under consideration of the government," he said, responding to a query "whether the government is in the process of increasing the man-hour work from 8 hours to 12 hours a day in all government establishments?".

