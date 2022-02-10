Left Menu

Kerala HC seeks state govt's response on Lokayukta Act amendment ordinance

Kerala High Court on Thursday issued a notice to the state government for its response on a plea challenging the amendment to Section 14 of the Lokayukta Act.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 10-02-2022 17:30 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 17:30 IST
Kerala HC seeks state govt's response on Lokayukta Act amendment ordinance
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala High Court on Thursday issued a notice to the state government for its response on a plea challenging the amendment to Section 14 of the Lokayukta Act. The amendment ordinance which was first introduced in the cabinet on January 19 was approved by the Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on February 7.

The court has issued a notice to the state government on a plea filed by RS Sasikumar, a social worker seeking to declare the amendment which is conferring the power of appeal to the executive is violative of the concept of independence of the judiciary as envisaged in the constitution and therefore bad in law is void and violative of Article 254(2) of the Constitution of India. In the plea, the petitioner pointed out that the amendment has far-reaching consequences resulting in the interference with the administration of justice and conferring a mode of appeal to the executive of the State, which is far more dangerous than abolishing the Lokayukta itself.

"Taking away the Lokayukta's power over the finality of its orders except by judicial review is a nullity in the eye of law and as such the ordinance to that extent is liable to be struck down," the pleas read. "Any attempt by the executive or the legislature to transgress into the jurisdiction and powers of the judiciary is described as constitutional poach. When the field is already occupied by the central Legislation, in spite of 16 Section 63 of the Central Act, a law made by the State shall not be inconsistent with the provisions of the Central Act and any law so made which is inconsistent with the Central Act will be void to that extent as provided under Article 254(2) of the Constitution of India," the plea further read.

Further, it submitted that it was obligatory to reserve the ordinance for the assent of the President which is the mandate of the Constitution. "Since the ordinance does not satisfy the constitutional mandate under Article 254(2), it was liable to be declared as unconstitutional. Once a law is enacted the constitutional validity of the provision can only be considered by the constitutional courts and not by anyone else," the petitioner said in the plea. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death in five months; Purdue Pharma bankruptcy mediator says Sacklers, US states closer to deal over opioid claims and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death ...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022