Lithuania says it has not exported food to China since December
Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 10-02-2022 17:32 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 17:32 IST
Lithuania has not been exporting food products to China since early December 2021, Lithuania's State Food and Veterinary Service said on Thursday, amid a trade spat between China and the Baltic nation over relations with Taiwan.
"Since December last year, there are no food products exports to China," the Lithuanian agency said in an email to Reuters.
