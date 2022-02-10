Left Menu

Kerala CM cautions against usage of indecent language by police

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 10-02-2022 18:01 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 17:43 IST
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday cautioned the state police personnel against alleged usage of indecent language towards public and said if the force was not trained properly, it would adversely impact the society.

The officers should be prepared to embrace the changes in accordance with the modern times, despite advanced training some among them still have the hangover of the past, he said inaugurating the passing out parade of a new batch of sub-inspectors in Thrissur via online.

Such behaviour generally tarnishes the image of the police force and it should be identified and corrected individually by each officer, he said.

The character of the force should be in harmony with the cultural progress of the land, the CM stressed and urged the personnel to be more professional.

''If the training given to the police personnel is not imparted properly, it will be detrimental to the society. In the past, the force was used to suppress people. Although time has changed, there has been no significant change in the force in accordance with that,'' Vijayan added.

He, however, lauded the efforts of the police force during the time of recent floods and in the COVID management drives.

