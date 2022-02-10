Azerbaijan nominates new acting CEO to state energy firm SOCAR
Azerbaijan's president nominated Rovshan Najaf, a former first deputy economy minister, as acting chief executive and first vice president of state energy firm SOCAR.
President Ilham Aliyev also nominated SOCAR's outgoing CEO Rovnag Abdullayev to deputy economy minister.
