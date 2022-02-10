Left Menu

Rugby-Scotland team to play Wales in Six Nations

Reuters | Updated: 10-02-2022 18:16 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 17:58 IST
Scotland coach Gregor Townsend has named the following team to face Wales in their Six Nations clash at Cardiff on Saturday: 15. Stuart Hogg - Exeter Chiefs - (Captain) - 89 caps

14. Darcy Graham - Edinburgh Rugby - 23 caps 13. Chris Harris – Gloucester Rugby - 32 caps

12. Sione Tuipulotu - Glasgow Warriors - 2 caps 11. Duhan van der Merwe - Worcester Warriors - 14 caps

10. Finn Russell – Racing 92 - 59 caps 9. Ali Price – Glasgow Warriors - 47 caps

1. Pierre Schoeman - Edinburgh Rugby - 5 caps 2. Stuart McInally - Edinburgh Rugby - 44 caps

3. WP Nel - Edinburgh Rugby - 44 caps 4. Jonny Gray – Exeter Chiefs - 65 caps

5. Grant Gilchrist - Edinburgh Rugby - 49 caps 6. Sam Skinner - Exeter Chiefs - 16 caps

7. Hamish Watson - Edinburgh Rugby - 46 caps 8. Matt Fagerson - Glasgow Warriors - 18 caps

Replacements: 16. George Turner - Glasgow Warriors - 21 caps

17. Rory Sutherland - Worcester Warriors - 17 caps 18. Zander Fagerson - Glasgow Warriors - 43 caps

19. Magnus Bradbury - Edinburgh Rugby - 15 caps 20. Rory Darge – Glasgow Warriors - uncapped

21. Ben White - London Irish – 1 cap 22. Blair Kinghorn - Edinburgh Rugby - 28 caps

23. Cameron Redpath - Bath Rugby – 1 cap

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

