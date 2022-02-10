Left Menu

Navy bribery case: CBI probe shows bitter rivalry between Ukrainian, Russian firms for defence contracts

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2022 18:30 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 18:12 IST
Ukrainian companies are desperately trying to outdo Russian firms to bag contracts of Indian Navy, CBI investigation into an alleged bribery case against serving and former naval officers has shown, officials said.

During the probe, a Dubai-based businessman has come under scanner of the agency for allegedly transporting money from Dubai to India for retired Naval Commodore Randeep Singh, arrested by the CBI in September last year and now on bail.

The role of Indian arms dealers, relatives of a former naval chief, have also come under scanner with the probe indicating the links of the businessman with them, they said.

The agency grilled the suspect businessman five times between September 4-11 last year and took his voice sample on September 13, they said.

It is alleged that the businessman associated with Ukrainian defence manufacturer Spets Techno Experts had ''shared documents including a list of Navy officers'' to help the Ukrainian company outdo Russian Rosoboronexport in spare part orders for Indian submarines and other naval assets, they said.

The agency has found that the documents were allegedly provided by Singh to the businessman who was trying to increase market share of Zorya Mashproekt, Ukraine by conniving with BHEL and Indian Navy officers, they claimed.

The probe in this regard is still going on, they said.

The CBI investigation so far has shown that the businessman is alleged to have ''actively participated'' in sharing of information related to Indian Navy with external people in exchange of illegal gratification given to the government employees including officers of Indian Navy.

When agency confronted the businessman with Singh during questioning, the retired Naval Commodore understood to have told the CBI officials that the funds meant for him were supplied by the arms dealer who is a relative of a former Naval chief, they said.

Singh had also told the investigators that the businessman had collected these funds and delivered him here.

The CBI on September 2 had carried out searches at 19 locations in the country after getting inputs that Commander SJ Singh (retired) was allegedly sharing confidential information about procurement of spare parts of submarines with Singh for pecuniary benefits. Both were arrested on the same day.

Later, the CBI arrested Navy Commander Ajit Kumar Pandey, Commander Jagdeesh, executives of Hyderabad-based Allen Reinforced Plastics Ltd among others.

The agency is probing allegations into the leak of confidential information pertaining to procurement and maintenance of naval equipment for pecuniary benefits and bribery in deal for the Mine Laying Saddle from Hyderabad-based company Allen Reinforced Plastics Limited, they said.

