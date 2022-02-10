Russia has not ruled out evacuating diplomats from Ukraine - TASS
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 10-02-2022 18:31 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 18:13 IST
Russia has not ruled out evacuating its diplomats from Ukraine to protect them from provocations by Kyiv and third countries, the TASS news agency cited Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko as saying on Thursday.
Britain said on Thursday the West could face the "most dangerous moment" in its standoff with Moscow in the next few days, as Russia held military exercises in Belarus and the Black Sea following its troop buildup near Ukraine.
