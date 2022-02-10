Three women held for selling illicit liquor in Mumbai
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-02-2022 18:37 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 18:22 IST
Police have arrested three women on charges of manufacturing and selling illicit liquor in Mumbai, an official said on Thursday.
According to the Vakola police official, the women - identified as Rupmani Bai Kadam, Chanabai Dabde and Kalawati Godake - were arrested on Wednesday from the Kalina Kolevery area in suburban Kalina.
During a raid, the police seized illicit liquor from their possession, he said, adding a case was registered against the trio and further investigation was underway.
