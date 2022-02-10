US Domestic News Roundup: Angelina Jolie advocates for U.S. domestic violence law; U.S. House launches probe into Trump's White House records and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Angelina Jolie advocates for U.S. domestic violence law

A bipartisan group of U.S. senators on Wednesday agreed a deal to renew a long-lapsed law to strengthen domestic violence protections, just hours after Hollywood actor and humanitarian Angelina Jolie made a tearful speech of support. Jolie's voice broke as she acknowledged the women and children "for whom this legislation comes too late" in a speech in Washington D.C.

U.S. House launches probe into Trump's White House records

A U.S. House panel is investigating former President Donald Trump's handling of White House records after 15 boxes of official documents were retrieved from his private Florida property in what lawmakers said was a potential serious violation of the law. House oversight panel chairwoman Carolyn Maloney on Thursday said she was "deeply concerned" the records were not promptly turned over to the National Archives when Trump's term ended in January 2021 "and that they appear to have been removed from the White House in violation of the Presidential Records Act."

Ex-National Guard member could get over two years for assaulting police in U.S. Capitol riot

A former National Guard member who served in Iraq will on Thursday learn his punishment for punching two police officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol. U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson has scheduled a sentencing hearing at 2 p.m. ET (1900 GMT) for Mark Leffingwell of Seattle, who pleaded guilty to a felony assault charge.

University of California agrees to pay $243 million to settle doctor sex abuse claims

University of California officials have agreed to pay $243 million to settle the legal claims of about 200 women who have accused a former UCLA gynecologist of sexual abuse. The settlement by the University of California regents, the system's governing board, marks the second in lawsuits stemming from the accusations against Dr. James Heaps, 65.

Exclusive-U.S. VP Harris to attend Munich Conference, rally allies to defuse Ukraine crisis

Kamala Harris will hold a series of in-person meetings with U.S. allies and partners at the Munich Security Conference next week seeking to deter Russian aggression in Ukraine, a trip that serves as a major diplomatic test of her vice presidency. A senior administration official said Harris will deliver a speech, articulate U.S. policy at a number of public engagements and assert America's commitment to its NATO allies. Leaders of Germany, the EU and NATO will attend and Harris is not expected to meet leaders from Russia and China.

'Nobody is ready:' Many U.S. cities lack resources to chase $1 trln infrastructure windfall

Erie, Pennsylvania could use a facelift. The lakefront city of 100,000 has been adding jobs and businesses downtown, but it remains saddled with vestiges of its industrial past: abandoned factories, ugly concrete buildings, decaying houses. Leaders have written a stack of development plans, but lack the money needed to turn them into reality.

Seven predominately Black schools in Washington receive bomb threats

Seven predominately Black schools in Washington were evacuated over bomb threats on Wednesday and later cleared, including a high school that was threatened a day earlier during a visit by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris' husband, authorities said. The District of Columbia Police Department said four public high schools and three charter schools had received threats.

How a China-based dealmaker got shell company for Trump's deal off the ground

A China-based financier, once reprimanded by U.S. regulators and barred from taking his company public, played a bigger role than is publicly known in the shell company that agreed to merge with former President Donald Trump's new social media venture, Reuters has learned. Little has been disclosed about the involvement of the financier, Abraham Cinta, and the Shanghai-based investment bank he leads, ARC Group Ltd, in the shell company's regulatory filings. ARC is listed as "financial advisor" to Digital World Acquisition Corp, the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that signed a deal in October to merge with Trump's new media platform. No details are provided in the filings other than that ARC could help the SPAC with contacts in government and the business world, as well as access to a "quality deal pipeline."

U.S. agency warns that truckers' protest could disrupt Super Bowl - CNN

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has warned law enforcement agencies that a convoy of truckers protesting against COVID-19 vaccine mandates could affect this weekend's Super Bowl in Los Angeles, CNN reported. The DHS had issued a bulletin to authorities across the United States saying it "has received reports of truck drivers planning to potentially block roads in major metropolitan cities in the U.S. in protest of, among other things, vaccine mandates for truck drivers", CNN said on Wednesday.

Boy Scouts of America wins key support for sex abuse settlement

The Boy Scouts of America won pivotal support from a committee representing sexual abuse victims for a $2.7 billion settlement of their claims against the youth organization as it seeks to emerge from bankruptcy, according to a court filing. Ahead of a Feb. 22 hearing before a U.S. bankruptcy judge, the official committee representing victims in Boy Scouts' Chapter 11 case has agreed to drop its long-standing objections to the settlement, the filing showed. The Boy Scouts, founded in 1910, previously has apologized for the abuse and committed itself to equitably compensate people who were abused as children.

