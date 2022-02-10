Left Menu

PM to address high-level segment of One Ocean Summit

10-02-2022
PM to address high-level segment of One Ocean Summit
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the high-level segment of the One Ocean Summit through a video message on Friday, his office said.

The high-level segment of the summit will also be addressed by several other heads of states and governments including Germany, the United Kingdom, South Korea, Japan and Canada, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement Modi will address the high-level segment of the One Ocean Summit at around 2:30 pm on Friday through a video message, it said.

The summit is being organised by France from February 9-11 in Brest in cooperation with the United Nations and the World Bank.

The objective of the summit is to mobilise the international community to take tangible action towards preserving and supporting healthy and sustainable ocean ecosystems.

