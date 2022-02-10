Discuss with Bengal govt over paramilitary forces' deployment in civic polls: Cal HC tells SEC

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed the State Election Commission (SEC) to hold a meeting with top officials of the West Bengal government within 12 hours to appraise the ground situation in the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation area and ascertain whether the deployment of paramilitary forces is necessary to ensure peaceful polling on February 12.

The court said that the SEC commissioner will be personally liable to ensure peaceful elections in Bidhannagar if he forms an opinion that deployment of paramilitary forces is not required in the civic body jurisdiction adjoining Kolkata.

''Commissioner, State Election Commission will hold the joint meeting with the Chief Secretary and Home Secretary of the State and the Director General and Inspector General of Police within 12 hours and will do the reappraisal of the ground situation in Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation area and ascertain if deployment of paramilitary forces is necessary,'' a division bench presided by Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava ordered.

Elections to the municipal corporations of Bidhannagar, Asansol, Siliguri and Chandannagar in West Bengal are scheduled to be held on February 12.

The court, passing its order on prayers seeking deployment of paramilitary forces in Bidhannagar on the apprehension of violence during the polls, directed that the commissioner, if he forms an opinion in favour of such deployment, will submit a requisition to the Union Home Ministry or the competent authority.

The bench, also comprising Justice R Bharadwaj, directed that any such request for providing paramilitary forces will be duly considered by the authority without any delay.

''In case, if the Commissioner, State Election Commission forms an opinion that deployment of the paramilitary forces during Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation election is not necessary, then he will be personally liable to ensure that no violence takes place and free, fearless and peaceful elections are held in Bidhannagar,'' the court ordered.

Disposing of the petition, the bench observed that so far, no instance of violence has been pointed out nor any such material has been enclosed along with the prayer which furnishes ground for the deployment of paramilitary forces in the forthcoming Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation elections.

''Therefore, at this stage, we do not find sufficient material to accept the prayer,'' the bench said.

The court took note of the submission of the additional solicitor general representing the Union government that within six hours, paramilitary forces can be sent to avoid any untoward incident.

The bench observed that it is essential for the SEC, which has been vested with the responsibility to ensure free, fair and fearless elections, to assess the ground situation and to take a decision on deployment of paramilitary forces if the circumstances so demand.

On another prayer for simultaneous holding of counting and declaration of results of all the municipal bodies, the court noted that the SEC has already notified the date of polling of the remaining 100 civic bodies in the state where elections are due as February 27 and that the poll process will be completed before March 8.

The bench said that it is for the SEC to consider the prayer for simultaneous counting in all the municipal bodies, including the four corporations going to polls on February 12, or for the declaration of results of all these bodies at the same time. The bench said that while taking such a decision, the SEC is expected to keep in mind the plea of the petitioners that declaration of result of one municipal corporation may affect the elections scheduled soon thereafter in other municipalities.

The court granted liberty to the applicants to file appropriate representation before the SEC for simultaneous counting of votes in all the municipal corporations/municipalities or simultaneous declaration of results. ''If such representations are filed by the applicants within 24 hours from today, then the same will be considered and appropriate decision in accordance with law will be taken by the State Election Commission within 48 hours,'' the bench directed.

