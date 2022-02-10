Let women decide what they want to wear: T'gana CM's daughter on Hijab row
TRS leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Thursday referred to the raging controversy over Hijab Islamic headscarf in neighbouring Karnataka and said let women decide what they are comfortable wearing.Wearing and applying Sindoor on my forehead is my conscious choice.. Wearing Hijab is Muskans choice.
- Country:
- India
TRS leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Thursday referred to the raging controversy over “Hijab” (Islamic headscarf) in neighbouring Karnataka and said let women decide what they are comfortable wearing.
“Wearing and applying Sindoor on my forehead is my conscious choice.. Wearing Hijab is Muskan’s choice. Let women decide what they are comfortable in embracing and wearing,” Kavitha, daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, tweeted.
Kavitha also penned a poem and posted it on her twitter page marking her protest against the “Hijab” row.
“We are all Indians. Our choices do not define who we are, no matter which faith we belong to, what we wear, in the end we are all Indians,” she opined in the poem.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kavitha
- Hijab
- Karnataka
- Chandrashekhar Rao
- Muskan
- Indians
- Kalvakuntla Kavitha
- Islamic
ALSO READ
Bengaluru: Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa unfurls national flag at his official residence on 73rd Republic Day
Rich folk art, handicraft shine in Karnataka's R-Day tableau
Eminent personalities write to Karnataka CM over 'violence against minorities'
BK Hariprasad appointed leader of Congress in Karnataka Legislative Council
Karnataka govt to establish military school at cost of Rs 180 cr, says Bommai