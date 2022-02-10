Left Menu

Let women decide what they want to wear: T'gana CM's daughter on Hijab row

TRS leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Thursday referred to the raging controversy over Hijab Islamic headscarf in neighbouring Karnataka and said let women decide what they are comfortable wearing.Wearing and applying Sindoor on my forehead is my conscious choice.. Wearing Hijab is Muskans choice.

Let women decide what they want to wear: T'gana CM's daughter on Hijab row
TRS leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Thursday referred to the raging controversy over “Hijab” (Islamic headscarf) in neighbouring Karnataka and said let women decide what they are comfortable wearing.

“Wearing and applying Sindoor on my forehead is my conscious choice.. Wearing Hijab is Muskan’s choice. Let women decide what they are comfortable in embracing and wearing,” Kavitha, daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, tweeted.

Kavitha also penned a poem and posted it on her twitter page marking her protest against the “Hijab” row.

“We are all Indians. Our choices do not define who we are, no matter which faith we belong to, what we wear, in the end we are all Indians,” she opined in the poem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

