Centre has filed appeal in SC against Madras HC setting aside central govt notification on 120 kmph speed limit for highways: Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said the Centre has filed an appeal in the Supreme Court against the Madras High Court's decision to set aside a central government notification fixing 120 kmph as the speed limit for vehicles plying on highways.

Gadkari further said he wants to finalise a Bill which will be introduced in Parliament to revise the speed limits for vehicles for different categories of roads.

''The Madras High Court has reduced the speed limit for vehicles plying on highways.... we have filed an appeal in the Supreme Court against the decision of Madras High Court,'' he said.

Last year, the Madras High Court had set aside a notification of the central government, fixing 120 kmph as the speed limit for vehicles plying on highways.

''There is no unanimity on what should be speed limit for vehicles for different categories of roads,'' the road transport and highways minister said.

He stressed that there is a need to synchronise speed limit for vehicles for different categories of roads.

Last year, Gadkari had said he is in favour of increasing the maximum speed limit on expressways to 140 km per hour.

He had said while the speed limit on national highways should be at least 100 km per hour on four-lane roads, the same for two-lane roads and city roads should be 80 kmph and 75 kmph.

The present speed limit for cars on expressways is 120 kmph. On national highways, the speed limit is 100 kmph.

The high court had also raised a set of 12 queries, the first of which was for a direction to the central government to reconsider its 2018 notification increasing the speed limit to 120 kmph.

In its report, the Centre had justified its action in increasing the speed limit.

It had said keeping in view the better engine technology and improved road infrastructure, an expert committee was constituted to review the speed limits of motor vehicles and as per its recommendations, the maximum speed for vehicles on different roads had been revised by the Road Transport and Highways Ministry in the April 6, 2018 notification.

However, the bench had observed that though there was better engine technology and improved road infrastructure, there was no improvement in compliance of the road safety rules by the motorists.

