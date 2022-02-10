Steel minister takes stock of secondary steel sector policies

Union steel minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh on Thursday reiterated the government's commitment for the growth of the secondary steel sector.

Singh chaired a meeting of the consultative committee with the members in Parliament House Annexe along with Minister of State for Steel and Rural Development Faggan Singh Kulaste and senior officers of the ministry and CPSEs, the steel ministry said in a statement.

The subject for discussion by the committee was 'Policy Interventions for Secondary Steel Sector'.

A detailed presentation was made by the steel ministry covering the strengths, challenges and actions taken including way forward regarding secondary steel sector. ''The Chairman of the committee appreciated the suggestions given by the members and reiterated the commitment of the government for growth of the secondary steel sector and moving towards AtmaNirbhar Bharat in steel sector,'' the statement said.

