Tunisian President issues decree to dissolve Supreme Judiciary Council
Reuters | Updated: 10-02-2022 19:51 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 19:51 IST
Tunisian President Kais Saied said on Thursday that he has issued a decree effectively dissolving the Supreme Judiciary Council, one of the last remaining institutions in the country able to work independently of him.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kais Saied
- Tunisian
Advertisement