Left Menu

Tampa woman convicted of killing her kids seeks new trial

She argues that they should have sought to move the trial away from Tampa because of extensive local news coverage and that they didnt call certain witnesses who could have bolstered her insanity claim.State prosecutors said a hearing is necessary to address some of the 20 claims she made.Judge Michelle Sisco ordered that Schenecker return to court for the March 10 hearing with a new attorney appointed to represent her.

PTI | Tampa | Updated: 10-02-2022 19:52 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 19:52 IST
Tampa woman convicted of killing her kids seeks new trial
  • Country:
  • Philippines

A woman serving two life terms for killing her teenage children in 2011 while her husband was deployed overseas is seeking a new trial.

A Tampa jury rejected the insanity defense for Julie Schenecker, 61, and convicted her in the shooting deaths of her 16-year-old daughter Calyx and 13-year-old son Beau.

Schenecker is seeking a new trial in an appeal she filed herself, the Tampa Bay Times reported. She contends that the public defenders who represented her were ineffective. She argues that they should have sought to move the trial away from Tampa because of extensive local news coverage and that they didn't call certain witnesses who could have bolstered her insanity claim.

State prosecutors said a hearing is necessary to address some of the 20 claims she made.

Judge Michelle Sisco ordered that Schenecker return to court for the March 10 hearing with a new attorney appointed to represent her. She has been brought to the Hillsborough County Jail from Lowell Correctional Institution Annex, a women's prison near Ocala. Hillsborough Public Defender Julianne Holt suggested that claims of ineffective lawyering are routine. “I'm confident the work we did was good work. And I think the testimony of my attorneys will clearly show how much work and effort went to the defense of Ms. Schenecker,” she told the newspaper.

Officers said Schenecker was dazed from the effects of drugs when they found the children's bodies in the family's home on Jan. 28, 2011. She told detectives that she shot the children, but also asked, “Are my kids coming in later?” Army Col. Parker Schenecker returned home from duty and was granted a quick divorce.

During the 2014 trial, Schenecker's attorneys presented testimony about her mental health history and use of antidepressants and mood stabilisers. Prosecutors acknowledged her history of mental illness, but also pointed to a spiral notebook where she had written plans to kill the children as evidence she knew what she was doing.

Jurors later told news outlets her writings convinced them she was guilty. An appeals court affirmed her conviction and sentence in 2016.

In her new appeal, Schenecker said she wanted to testify during the trial but was urged not to do so. She claims one of her lawyers warned that the prosecutor would “eat her alive.” She said jurors would have had a better understanding of her state of mind had she been allowed to take the stand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death in five months; Purdue Pharma bankruptcy mediator says Sacklers, US states closer to deal over opioid claims and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death ...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022