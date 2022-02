BRIEF-GFH to Issue Green Bonds Worth $800 Million This Year- Chief Executive Tells Sky News Arabia

CAIRO Feb 10 (Reuters) -

* GFH FINANCIAL GROUP PLANS TO ISSUE GREEN BONDS WORTH $800 MILLION THIS YEAR AND LIST THEM IN THE LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE - CHIEF EXECUTIVE TELLS SKY NEWS ARABIA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Lilian Wagdy and Alaa Swilam)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)