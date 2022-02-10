Lebanon cabinet approves 2022 budget – ministerial source
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 10-02-2022 20:08 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 20:08 IST
Lebanon's government on Thursday endorsed the 2022 state budget, a ministerial source and a senior political source told Retuers.
It still requires the approval of parliament before going into effect.
