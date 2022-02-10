Left Menu

Encroachers clash with police during eviction drive in Assam's Dhubri town

PTI | Dhubri | Updated: 10-02-2022 20:19 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 20:19 IST
Encroachers clash with police during eviction drive in Assam's Dhubri town
Several alleged encroachers were detained after they clashed with police during an eviction drive in Assam's Dhubri town on Thursday, police said.

The alleged encroachers pelted police vehicles with stones and vandalised machines used for eviction during the drive of Railway and district administration in New Ghat area, a police officer said.

Deputy Commissioner Ambamuthan MP and Superintendent of Police Abhijit Gaurav Dilip brought the situation under control.

The eviction drive was postponed and the next date of the drive is yet to be announced.

Police is examining CCTV footages to identify those behind the incident, Dilip said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

