Rajnath presents awards to defence estates personnel for survey of defence land

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday presented awards to the personnel of defence estates for successfully carrying out a survey of 17.78 lakh acres of defence land using latest technologies.

The survey was carried out using technologies like three-dimensional modelling and drone and satellite imageries, and it was the first such comprehensive exercise in decades.

In his address at the award ceremony, Singh commended the personnel for completing the exercise in adverse weather conditions and in uninhabited remote places amid the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic. He described the survey as historic and exuded confidence that the clear demarcation of defence land will prove to be crucial for the security and development of these areas. Singh said that the accuracy of the measurement of land and the reliable records born out of the survey will save a considerable amount of energy, money and time that is required to resolve land disputes.

''In the last 200-300 years, the knowledge of survey has played an important role in the journeys of those who managed to establish their dominance around the world,'' Singh said.

''Therefore, it is a matter of great satisfaction and happiness that today our country is moving forward in the field of land survey with modern methods, which will ensure the protection of defence land and cantonment areas,'' he said.

The defence ministry said the survey of 17.78 lakh acres of land has been completed and it is a significant achievement, noting that the entire defence land was surveyed in coordination with revenue authorities of various state governments for the first time after independence. ''As per the records maintained by the Defence Estates Office, Ministry of Defence, owns about 17.99 lakh acres of land, of which 1.61 lakh acres of land is located within 62 notified cantonments across the country,'' the ministry said in a statement. ''About 16.38 lakh acres of land is spread across many pockets outside the cantonments. Out of 16.38 lakh acres land, about 18,000 acres is either state hired land or is proposed for deletion from records on account of transfer to other government departments,'' it said. It said the survey used modern survey techniques such as 'electronic total station' and 'differential global positioning system'.

Drone and satellite imagery-based surveys were also conducted to get accurate and time-bound results.

''Today, when the government proposes an allocation of Rs 173 crore in its budget for the construction of boundaries on defence land, it does not only mean financial grant, it also symbolises our commitment to save and develop the cantonment areas. In this context, this survey was extremely important,'' Singh said.

He reaffirmed the government's resolve of ensuring the welfare and convenience of the armed forces personnel who protect the country from all kinds of threats.

