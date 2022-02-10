Left Menu

Rajnath presents awards to defence estates personnel for survey of defence land

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2022 20:19 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 20:19 IST
Rajnath presents awards to defence estates personnel for survey of defence land
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday presented awards to the personnel of defence estates for successfully carrying out a survey of 17.78 lakh acres of defence land using latest technologies.

The survey was carried out using technologies like three-dimensional modelling and drone and satellite imageries, and it was the first such comprehensive exercise in decades.

In his address at the award ceremony, Singh commended the personnel for completing the exercise in adverse weather conditions and in uninhabited remote places amid the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic. He described the survey as historic and exuded confidence that the clear demarcation of defence land will prove to be crucial for the security and development of these areas. Singh said that the accuracy of the measurement of land and the reliable records born out of the survey will save a considerable amount of energy, money and time that is required to resolve land disputes.

''In the last 200-300 years, the knowledge of survey has played an important role in the journeys of those who managed to establish their dominance around the world,'' Singh said.

''Therefore, it is a matter of great satisfaction and happiness that today our country is moving forward in the field of land survey with modern methods, which will ensure the protection of defence land and cantonment areas,'' he said.

The defence ministry said the survey of 17.78 lakh acres of land has been completed and it is a significant achievement, noting that the entire defence land was surveyed in coordination with revenue authorities of various state governments for the first time after independence. ''As per the records maintained by the Defence Estates Office, Ministry of Defence, owns about 17.99 lakh acres of land, of which 1.61 lakh acres of land is located within 62 notified cantonments across the country,'' the ministry said in a statement. ''About 16.38 lakh acres of land is spread across many pockets outside the cantonments. Out of 16.38 lakh acres land, about 18,000 acres is either state hired land or is proposed for deletion from records on account of transfer to other government departments,'' it said. It said the survey used modern survey techniques such as 'electronic total station' and 'differential global positioning system'.

Drone and satellite imagery-based surveys were also conducted to get accurate and time-bound results.

''Today, when the government proposes an allocation of Rs 173 crore in its budget for the construction of boundaries on defence land, it does not only mean financial grant, it also symbolises our commitment to save and develop the cantonment areas. In this context, this survey was extremely important,'' Singh said.

He reaffirmed the government's resolve of ensuring the welfare and convenience of the armed forces personnel who protect the country from all kinds of threats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death in five months; Purdue Pharma bankruptcy mediator says Sacklers, US states closer to deal over opioid claims and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death ...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022