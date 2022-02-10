Sikkim relaxes COVID-19 restrictions

The Sikkim government on Thursday relaxed COVID-19 restrictions following a dip in fresh cases.

Restrictions on interstate movement of people and vehicles and requirement of RT-PCR negative reports to enter the state were withdrawn, a notification said.

Odd-even restrictions, and curbs on movement of vehicles within the state, and that on pillion riding were also withdrawn, it said.

Markets, shops and other commercial establishments shall function normally with strict adherence to COVID-19 norms, the notification said. All state government offices, including PSUs, boards and corporations, shall function with 100 per cent attendance. Central government offices shall continue to operate as per the instruction of the Union government, it said.

All educational institutions will function as per guidelines issued by the Education Department and the HRD Ministry.

There shall be no restriction on social, political, religious and sport-related gatherings.

However, national directives for COVID-19 management, wearing masks, and social distancing norms shall be strictly observed, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)