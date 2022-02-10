Left Menu

Why paper leak cases in UP, MP, Haryana not given to CBI: CM Gehlot asks BJP

Condemning the behaviour of the BJP in the assembly on the REET issue, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday asked the Saffron party why the paper leak cases in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana were not given to CBI.The BJP is demanding the CBI inquiry in the REET paper leak and kept creating an uproar in the House with the demand, leading to four adjournments.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 10-02-2022 20:44 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 20:44 IST
Why paper leak cases in UP, MP, Haryana not given to CBI: CM Gehlot asks BJP
  • Country:
  • India

Condemning the behaviour of the BJP in the assembly on the REET issue, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday asked the Saffron party why the paper leak cases in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana were not given to CBI.

The BJP is demanding the CBI inquiry in the REET paper leak and kept creating an uproar in the House with the demand, leading to four adjournments. Later, four BJP MLAs were also suspended for the rest of the session due to the ruckus on Thursday. The chief minister said the BJP does not want discussion on development issues, therefore, creating disruption in the proceedings of the House. ''BJP leaders of the state are constantly creating ruckus at the behest of someone so that timely recruitments are not done and they can defame the government. In this way, instead of discussing the issues of development of the state, the opposition is doing the work of tarnishing the dignity of the house,'' he tweeted in Hindi. The CM said the BJP instigated the youths and created a kind of violent atmosphere due to which the REET Level 2 exam was cancelled by the government.

''I said earlier also that organized gangs of paper leaks, making fake degrees etc., in different states are causing problems in all examinations, '' he said.

Gehlot said papers of Police Constable exam in Haryana, SDO, RAEO and Nurse Recruitment Exam in Madhya Pradesh, Daroga Recruitment in UP, UPPCL Recruitment, UP Lower Subordinate Exam, Village Development Officer, UP PAT, UP TET Exam, UGC NET 2021, NEET conducted by Central Government, SSC-CGL recruitment, general duty recruitment in the Army, etc., were leaked and all the examinations had to be cancelled.

''Only the agencies there investigated the paper leaks in the states. BJP should tell why the investigation of all these recruitments was not given to CBI?'' he asked. The REET exam was held in September last year. After it came to light that the paper was leaked, the BJP raised the demand for the CBI inquiry, while alleging the involvement of some ministers and bureaucrats in the leak. Special Operation Group of Rajasthan Police is conducting the investigation in the case and has arrested around 38 persons so far.

The state government recently cancelled level 2 of the REET -2021.

Gehlot also said that the Non-Secretariat Clerk exam proposed on 13th February in Gujarat has been postponed today. He said this exam has been postponed thrice in four years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death in five months; Purdue Pharma bankruptcy mediator says Sacklers, US states closer to deal over opioid claims and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death ...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022