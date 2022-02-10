Septuagenarian man arrested for molesting girl in Odisha
PTI | Kendrapara | Updated: 10-02-2022 20:44 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 20:44 IST
A 72-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly molesting a 12-year-old girl in Odisha's Kendrapara district, police said.
The accused was nabbed based on a complaint lodged by the girl's father over the incident in a village in Patkura block on Wednesday, an officer said.
He has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act, he said, adding that he has been remanded in judicial custody.
