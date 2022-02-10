Left Menu

Libyan officials silent on reported assassination attempt

A source close to Libya's interim prime minister said early on Thursday that the premier had survived an assassination attempt overnight, but authorities made no public statement on the matter. The source said the incident happened as Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah was returning home, describing it as a clear assassination attempt.

Reuters | Updated: 10-02-2022 21:07 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 21:07 IST
Libyan officials silent on reported assassination attempt

A source close to Libya's interim prime minister said early on Thursday that the premier had survived an assassination attempt overnight, but authorities made no public statement on the matter.

The source said the incident happened as Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah was returning home, describing it as a clear assassination attempt. The source said the attackers had fled and the incident had been reported for investigation. Al Jazeera television later showed what it said was Dbeibah's vehicle, which had what appeared to be a bullet mark on the windscreen and two other marks on a headlight and the chassis.

Reuters could not immediately verify the images or speak to other witnesses to the incident. A spokesperson for Dbeibah's Government of National Unity was not immediately available for comment.

