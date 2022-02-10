Man arrested from Kolkata in connection with 20-years-old murder

A 47-year-old man was arrested from Kolkata in connection with a murder in Delhi which took place two decades earlier, police said on Thursday. The accused has been identified as Rajkumar, a resident of Samastipur in Bihar, they said. Police got a tip-off about a person who was allegedly involved in murder case registered at the Okhla police station. It was found that the accused was hiding in Kolkata in West Bengal, they said. A police team went to Kolkata, laid a trap at Burai Road, Raina, Arbindo Nagar, on Tuesday around 8 pm and nabbed the accused, Rajkumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rajesh Deo said. In 2001, Rajkumar was working as guard with Group 4 Security Task India Pvt Ltd and was the vice president of the union, they said. On March 12, 2001, due to a labour dispute with CITU union members of Group 4, he along with his union president MK Singh and others assaulted CITU union president Rajender Singh and guard Anil during a meeting of the unions at Usha House in Okhla Industrial Area here, police said. Rajender and Anil were brutally beaten by Rajkumar and his associates resulting in the death of the union president. Three accused, Bhagwan Thakur, Avdhesh and Mohammad Saleem, were arrested in 2001 and convicted after a trial, police said. Rajkumar fled from the spot and four people, Shivaji Pandey, Madhurender Singh, Sunil Kumar and Jai Prakash Yadav, were arrested later and they are now facing trial, they said. The accused had joined Group 4 Security Task India Pvt Ltd as a guard in 1995 and worked there for six years, police said. From this union, one another group was formed ,who was in favour of the company. Rajkumar's union was demanding an increase in guards' wages, they said. To solve this issue of the workers and the dispute between the unions, on March 12, 2001, a meeting of both the unions with Group 4 officials was conducted where he, along with his union president and others, thrashed Rajender and Anil during the meeting, police added.

