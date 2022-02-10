SIT formed to nab those involved in killing teenager in Jharkhand's Hazaribag

Jharkhand Police on Thursday constituted an SIT to expedite the arrest of those involved in the murder of a 17-year-old boy in Barhi in Hazaribag district, which sparked communal violence in the region, a senior police officer said.

Police has also taken action against 15 people for social media posts to create communal tension after the death of the boy during Goddess Saraswati idol immersion on February 6, he said, warning of action against those spreading fabricated posts and videos.

Communal violence had erupted after the teenager was murdered in Dulmaha village in Barhi police station area.

''To expedite the arrest of the culprits named in the FIRs filed in connection with the killing of the boy, a seven-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Barhi SDPO Nazir Akhtar has been constituted,'' Superintendent of Police Manoj Ratan Chouthe told PTI.

Chouthe said he has directed officers to investigate all three FIRs lodged in connection with the killing, including one by the deceased's cousin which claimed it was a case of mob lynching.

''I have directed the SIT to investigate all aspects related to the case,'' he said.

A total of 27 people have been named in the FIR filed by the relatives of the deceased. Four of the accused have been arrested and 23 are absconding, the SP said.

A peace committee meeting was convened by Barhi SDO Punam Kujur to bring back normalcy in Barhi sub-division. Internet services were debarred for a day in four districts to prevent rumour-mongering.

Hazaribag Sadar police station officer-in-charge Ganesh Prasad Singh said that 15 cases have been registered in connection with social media posts instigating people following the Barhi incident.

