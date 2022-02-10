Maha: Gynaecologist booked for possessing abortion pills and prescribing them to patients

Police have registered a case against a woman gynaecologist for allegedly illegally possessing abortion pills and prescribing them to patients at Pimpri Chinchwad in Pune district, an official said on Thursday.

The case was registered against her under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Medical Termination Of Pregnancy Act, 1971, he said.

A complaint in this regard was lodged by Dr Pavan Salve, medical offficer of the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). The gynaecologist runs a clinic in the Bhosari area of Pimpri Chinchwad, he said.

''Although the doctor did not have any permission from the government or the civic body to offer abortion services, she allegedly possessed pregnancy termination pills and prescribed them to patients illegally at her unregistered clinic,'' the officer from Bhosari police station said.

