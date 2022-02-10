Building collapses in Gurugram, many feared trapped
PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 10-02-2022 21:46 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 21:46 IST
- Country:
- India
Several people were feared buried under the rubble when a portion of an apartment building collapsed here on Thursday.
Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other rescue personnel were rushed to the spot, officials said. PTO CORR ASH ASH
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
