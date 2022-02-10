Left Menu

Three including Delhi Police constable arrested for kidnapping, demanding ransom

The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested three people including a constable in a kidnapping and ransom case.

Updated: 10-02-2022 21:54 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 21:54 IST
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested three people including a constable in a kidnapping and ransom case. The police while investigating the case found the constable Sumer Singh Meena involved with the criminals. They are now looking for more people who are part of the gang that smuggled cigarettes and gold.

Police said that the police of Chandni Mahal police station got information and in the complaint, where a person was kidnapped and a ransom was demanded in return. As per the Police, the kidnapped person ordered imported cigarettes from Saudi which he sold someone else for more profit instead of giving to the kidnappers. Angered by this, the three including the constable kidnapped him and started demanding money in lieu of releasing the victim. The family informed the police about the kidnapping after which the three were arrested.

The two arrested people were identified as Mohammad Sadiq and Mohammad Hashim. In this case, action can also be taken against the victim for smuggling cigarettes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

