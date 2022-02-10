Left Menu

CBI registers 7 fresh FIRs over defamatory remarks against SC, AP High Court judges

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2022 21:59 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 21:59 IST
CBI registers 7 fresh FIRs over defamatory remarks against SC, AP High Court judges
  • Country:
  • India

The CBI has registered seven more FIRs in connection with alleged derogatory comments against the Supreme Court and Andhra Pradesh High Court judges on social media, officials said Thursday.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked Pradeep Kumar Reddy Chanda, Manvitha, Ramanjaneya Reddy, Arjun Ganji, Bathila Ashok Reddy, Anand Sonti and Maruti Reddy in separate FIRs for their alleged comments against the judges over some of their judgments, the officials said.

On November 11 last year, the agency had registered a case against 16 accused and took over 12 FIRs from CID, Andhra Pradesh, on the orders of the Andhra Pradesh High Court. The CBI has also filed several charge sheets in the matter.

“It was alleged that the key personnel occupying posts of prominence in Andhra Pradesh, by intentionally targeting the judiciary, made derogatory posts on social media platform against judges and judiciary following some court verdicts delivered by the hudges of High Court of Andhra Pradesh,” CBI spokesperson RC Joshi had then said.

He had said the CBI had gotten the objectionable posts removed from social media, public domains and various others places on the internet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death in five months; Purdue Pharma bankruptcy mediator says Sacklers, US states closer to deal over opioid claims and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death ...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022