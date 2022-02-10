Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2022 22:01 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 22:01 IST
Army alive to threats in cyber domain: Gen Naravane
The Indian Army is alive to the threats in the cyber domain and it has taken a number of steps to consolidate its capabilities to deal with them, Chief of Army Staff Gen MM Naravane said on Thursday.

He made the comments while felicitating the winners of a hackathon during an online ceremony.

To promote proficiency and expertise in the use of emerging technologies, a first-of-its-kind hackathon was conducted at the Military College of Telecommunication Engineering (MCTE) in Mhow, the Army said.

The event, 'Sainya Ranakshetram', was conducted from October 1 to December 31 and 15,000 participants took part.

The Army Chief felicitated the winners of the hackathon at an online ceremony held on Thursday. ''While acknowledging that cyber threats from a host of actors were one of the most critical challenges faced by the nation today, the Chief of Army Staff said the Indian Army was alive to the threat and had taken a number of steps to consolidate its capabilities in the cyber domain,'' the Army said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

