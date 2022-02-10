Left Menu

Two weeks after Burkina Faso coup, U.N. Security Council expresses 'serious concern'

Guterres condemned any attempted takeover in Burkina Faso as the coup was underway on Jan. 24. "The members of the Security Council expressed concern over the negative impact of unconstitutional changes of government in the region, increase in terrorist activities and the dire socio-economic situation," the council said in Wednesday's statement.

Reuters | Updated: 10-02-2022 22:13 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 22:13 IST
Two weeks after Burkina Faso coup, U.N. Security Council expresses 'serious concern'

The United Nations Security Council expressed "serious concern about the unconstitutional change of government" in Burkina Faso in a statement more than two weeks after a military coup deposed President Roch Kabore. The 15-member council met behind closed doors on Tuesday to discuss the Jan. 24 coup. In a statement, agreed by consensus late on Wednesday, the Security Council called for the release and protection of Kabore and other government officials.

The coup in Burkina Faso https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/burkina-faso-president-kabore-detained-military-camp-sources-tell-reuters-2022-01-24 was the latest in a series of military takeovers in Myanmar, Mali, Sudan and Guinea and attempted coups in several other countries. U.N. chief Antonio Guterres assailed in October https://www.reuters.com/world/an-epidemic-coups-un-chief-laments-urging-security-council-act-2021-10-26 what he called "an epidemic of coup d'etats" and urged the Security Council to act to deter them. Guterres condemned any attempted takeover in Burkina Faso as the coup was underway on Jan. 24.

"The members of the Security Council expressed concern over the negative impact of unconstitutional changes of government in the region, increase in terrorist activities and the dire socio-economic situation," the council said in Wednesday's statement. The Security Council -- which has the ability to impose sanctions or authorize military action -- has long been split on how to approach various conflicts, with the United States and other Western council members pitted against Russia and China.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death in five months; Purdue Pharma bankruptcy mediator says Sacklers, US states closer to deal over opioid claims and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death ...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022