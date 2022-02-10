2 Haryana policemen held in HP extortion case; prime accused alleges foul play

The Himachal Pradesh Police has arrested two Haryana Police personnel in connection with what the officials called “a crime with many linkages”, state police chief Sanjay Kundu said on Thursday.

Ravinder, posted in Sonipat district, and Jasveer, a jail warden at Jagadhari Jail in Yamunanagar district, were arrested by the Special Investigating Team (SIT) headed by Superintendent of Police (cyber crime) Rohit Malpani.

They have been remanded in nine-day police custody, Kundu said.

Earlier on February 4, the police in a communique stated that the duo used to allegedly accompany a man named Vinay Aggarwal, who disguised himself as the inspector general of police and extorted Rs 1.49 crore from industrialists in Kala Amb, Baddi, Nalagarh and other areas.

Aggarwal, for his part, alleged that the Himachal Police has falsely implicated him and the two arrested Haryana policemen. He has been granted interim bail by the high court here and is joining the investigation. A Haryana resident, Aggarwal told PTI over the phone that he had developed some financial dispute with one Jagbir Singh, owner of a pharmaceutical factory based in Kala Amb.

It was on Singh's ''false'' complaint that the police registered an FIR against me, Aggarwal alleged.

He denied having posed as the inspector general of police and extorting money from industries in Baddi, Nalagarh and other places. He, however, admitted to have visited Singh’s factory in Kala Amb four to five times in connection with the money, but maintained that the arrested policemen did not accompany him.

Further, he said he was friends with some police officers from Haryana, who used to frequent his house with policemen allotted for their security. The arrested personnel Ravinder and Jasveer were among such policemen that accompanied the senior Haryana officers to my house. They are innocent, he said.

Meanwhile, the Himachal Pradesh Police stated in a communication to the media that more arrests are likely in this case as the investigation is on to “unravel the complete gamut of extortion”. The industrialists in Himachal Pradesh, who are victims of this gang, may come forward to approach the director general of police and the SIT, without fear, so that justice is done and financial damage caused can be taken care of by legal action, the police said in a statement.

A 10-member SIT was constituted to investigate the case on February 2.

Earlier on January 6, an FIR was registered against Aggarwal under sections 170 (personating a public servant), 419 (cheating by personation), 384, 386 (extortion) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at Bharari CID police station.

