Civic poll candidates to submit mandatorily submit affidavits: SEC

The State Election Commission (SEC) Thursday stressed to political parties that candidates in the next elections for the urban local bodies (ULBs) have to mandatorily submit affadavits. Odisha SEC A P Padhi while meeting the representatives of all political parties said that the candidates will have to mention their criminal convictions if any, assets and educational qualifications in the affidavit. This is for the first time that the candidates in municipal polls will submit affidavits in line with amendments in the municipal acts. Stating that the draft electoral roll for 100 ULBs including 48 municipalities, 59 notified area councils (NACs) and three Municipal Corporations, will be published. On the minimum age of the voters, he said the SEC has finalized the list on the basis of the electoral rolls published the Election Commission of India (ECI) on January 1, 2022. As per the ECI roll, those, who have completed 18 years by January 1, 2022, are eligible to exercise the franchise. The SEC has decided not to make any further changes in this regard, he said.

He also said electronic voting machines (EVMs) will be used for the elections to urban local bodies (ULBs). Two separate EVMs will be used during the election to municipalities, NACs and municipal corporations in the state this time as the chairpersons and Mayors of the ULBs will be elected directly.

While one EVM will be used in the polling booths for casting votes to the posts of councilors and corporators, another will be for mayor and chairperson posts, he added.

Padhi said the Urban Development department has already submitted the list of delimitation and reservation of seats to the SEC and correction and revision of electoral rolls is being done.

Meanwhile, Congress representative at the all party meeting Sibananda Ray said that discussing municipal elections in the midst of panchayat polls could pose problems. "Why hurry. We can wait till completion of the panchayat polls," he remarked. BJP representative Surath Biswal said the SEC should give adequate time for correction of the electoral roll. There should be a single window system for obtaining clearance from government authorities like local Tehsildars, BDOs and others by candidates. Otherwise, the candidates are harassed by officials as they require several clearances, the BJP representative said adding that those who turn 18 years after Jaunary 2022, should also be included. The BJD representative Sulata Deo, however, suggested that since the urban polls are likely to be held in middle of the summer, adequate drinking water and shed arrangements be made at polling booths. The BJD welcomed the SEC's decision to conduct urban poll immediately after the panchayat elections. In a related development, the SEC in a letter to all district collectors asked them to issue sound and vehicle (use) permits to candidates contesting the rural elections. SEC secretary RN Sahu, said several candidates have filed complaints on the inconvenience faced by them in obtaining permission for use of loudspeakers and mikes as well as use of vehicles for canvassing.

In the letter, the SEC has directed the collectors to issue sound permission to candidates in the fray for election campaigning purposes only. Apart from the concerned Sub-Collectors, all Tehsildars in the district will be authorised to issue such permits, the letter said.

The Deputy Commissioners of Police under the Commissionerate of Police, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack, may give permission to candidates contesting in certain blocks under their jurisdiction. The permission for use of vehicles by the contesting candidates for Sarpanch and Panchayat Samiti member will be issued by the concerned BDO, while for Zilla Parishad member, the Sub-Collector concerned is the competent authority.

