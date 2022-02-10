Left Menu

UP polls: Azad Samaj Party candidate, 12 others booked for model code of conduct violation

A case of violation of model code of conduct was on Thursday registered against a candidate of Azad Samaj Party and 12 others in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.The FIR was registered at the Mirganj Police Station of Jaunpur.Satya Prakash Gautam, a resident of Parianwa, is the Azad Samaj Party candidate from Machhlishahr assembly seat.

PTI | Jaunpur | Updated: 10-02-2022 22:48 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 22:48 IST
UP polls: Azad Samaj Party candidate, 12 others booked for model code of conduct violation
A case of violation of model code of conduct was on Thursday registered against a candidate of Azad Samaj Party and 12 others in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.

The FIR was registered at the Mirganj Police Station of Jaunpur.

Satya Prakash Gautam, a resident of Parianwa, is the Azad Samaj Party candidate from Machhlishahr assembly seat. On Wednesday, Gautam along with his supporters had taken out a rally and reached Mirganj from Machlishahar via Godhna. It is alleged that the candidate held rallies and raised slogans during door-to-door campaigning which is a clear violation of the model code of conduct, police said.

Chandan Kumar, Rohit Chand, Hemant Kumar, Arjesh Kumar, Alok Chandra, Jitendra Gautam, Salam Ansari, Kariya Gautam, Atul Gautam, Chottelal Gautam and others have also been booked in the case.

Station House Officer, Mirganj Police Station, Suresh Kumar Singh said Gautam along with the others also violated COVID-19 protocols.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

