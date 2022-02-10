Left Menu

UK legislates for tougher Russia sanctions

Britain published new legislation on Thursday broadening the scope of those linked to Russia who could be sanctioned in the event that Moscow decides to invade Ukraine. Britain has promised the new laws will allow it to impose tough penalties on those close to the Kremlin and involved in destabilising Ukraine.

Reuters | Updated: 10-02-2022 22:49 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 22:49 IST
Britain published new legislation on Thursday broadening the scope of those linked to Russia who could be sanctioned in the event that Moscow decides to invade Ukraine.

Britain has promised the new laws will allow it to impose tough penalties on those close to the Kremlin and involved in destabilising Ukraine. It is part of an international effort to outline the economic consequences for Russia. Russia denies it intend to invade Ukraine.

The legislation published on Thursday included a power to sanction people who are, or have been "involved in (i) destabilising Ukraine or undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine, or (ii) obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia."

