Left Menu

MP: ED registers case over fake Remdesivir supply racket

PTI | Indore | Updated: 10-02-2022 22:51 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 22:51 IST
MP: ED registers case over fake Remdesivir supply racket
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in connection with the sale of fake Remdesivir doses in Madhya Pradesh. More than ten persons had been arrested by Indore Police last year for allegedly supplying bogus doses of the antiviral drug which was in high demand during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

While the matter had come to light in May 2021, the ED was gathering details of the properties of the persons involved in the racket including suppliers based in Morbi in Gujarat, said an official here.

The gang -- including some drug store owners and hospital officials from Jabalpur and Indore -- sold fake Remdesivir injections containing just salt and glucose for Rs 35,000 to 40,000 apiece.

They had thus cheated the relatives of several COVID-19 patients in Indore, Jabalpur and elsewhere in Madhya Pradesh by advertising through social media, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death in five months; Purdue Pharma bankruptcy mediator says Sacklers, US states closer to deal over opioid claims and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death ...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022