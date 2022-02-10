French virologist who co-discovered HIV virus has died - AFP

French virologist Luc Montagnier, who won a Nobel Prize for his part in discovering the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), has died, French news agency AFP reported on Thursday.

Montagnier, who was 89, won the 2008 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for his discovery of HIV which causes AIDS.

