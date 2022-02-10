Elderly man dies outside Mathura polling booth after voting
A 71-year-old voter died shortly after casting his vote at a polling booth here on Thursday morning, police said.
Nathi Lal Baghel, a resident of Nagla Pipri, who had gone to cast his vote along with his nephew Rakesh suddenly collapsed after coming out of the door of Shahpur polling booth near the village.
He was immediately rushed to the hospital where the doctors declared him dead, Ravikant Parashar, Deputy Superintendent of Police of Mahavan area said.
The incident took place in Mahavan town of Mathura district's Baldev assembly constituency.
The doctors have termed it as a natural death, Parashar said, adding that the police had offered to get the post-mortem examination conducted but the family turned it down after which the body was handed over to them.
Late in the evening, Baghel's family members performed his last rites, Parashar added.
