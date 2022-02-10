BJP MP from Arunachal urges govt for release of youth reportedly taken away by China's PLA in 2015

Left Menu

A BJP MP from Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday raised the issue of a youth reportedly taken away by China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) in 2015 and urged the government for his release.

Raising the matter during the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, Tapir Gao also demanded that all agencies should be used to bring back the youth. The youth's family went from pillar to post and even asked help from the Army and Government of India to bring him back, he said.

Noting that due to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi six people have been brought back, Gao requested ''Government of India to use all the agencies to also bring back... (the youth) whom the PLA took away''. On January 27, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju had said that the PLA handed over a missing teenager from Arunachal to the Indian Army.

Nineteen-year-old Miram Taron of Jido Village in Upper Siang district was found missing on January 18. The Chinese military said he was found by a PLA border patrol.

Meanwhile, Ram Kripal Yadav (BJP) made a plea to the government to ensure adequate availability of urea in Bihar, saying farmers in the state were facing a problem due to its shortage.

Hanuman Beniwal (RLP) said that due to COVID-19, recruitment in the Army has been put on hold in Rajasthan and he requested the government to increase the vacancies in the Army, besides raising the age bar.

Pashupati Nath Singh (BJP) asked the government to start the work for increasing the capacity of Bokaro Steel Plant from 4.6 million tonne to 10 million tonne.

