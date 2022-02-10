Left Menu

Maha: Protest march taken out over hijab issue in Jalna

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 10-02-2022 23:16 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 23:16 IST
Maha: Protest march taken out over hijab issue in Jalna
  • Country:
  • India

A large number of girls and women wearing the `hijab' or veils took out a protest march in Maharashtra's Jalna city on Thursday.

The protest was organized by Jalna Muslims Numanida Khawateen, a local organization, against the ban on the hijab or Islamic head covering at some colleges in Karnataka which has snowballed into a huge controversy.

The protesters carried placards and banners saying 'Hijab first then kitab' (first hijab and then textbook) and `Save the Constitution, Save the Country'. A memorandum to the President of India on the issue was handed over to the deputy collector at the end of the march.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death in five months; Purdue Pharma bankruptcy mediator says Sacklers, US states closer to deal over opioid claims and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death ...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022