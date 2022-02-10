Maha: Protest march taken out over hijab issue in Jalna
A large number of girls and women wearing the `hijab' or veils took out a protest march in Maharashtra's Jalna city on Thursday.
The protest was organized by Jalna Muslims Numanida Khawateen, a local organization, against the ban on the hijab or Islamic head covering at some colleges in Karnataka which has snowballed into a huge controversy.
The protesters carried placards and banners saying 'Hijab first then kitab' (first hijab and then textbook) and `Save the Constitution, Save the Country'. A memorandum to the President of India on the issue was handed over to the deputy collector at the end of the march.
